OSCE PA Vice-President: 'We are concerned over tension on contact line'

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Ilkka Kanerva could not visit Azerbaijan due to problems with his health occurred at last moment.'

Report informs, OSCE PA Vice-President George Tsereteli, who is on visit to Baku, said.

'But OSCE PA delegation, consisting of two vice-presidents and other members of the structure have come to Azerbaijan', he said.

According to him, during the visit, most important issues of the country and region, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed: 'We are concerned over tension on contact line. We believe that solution to the problem is related with OSCE Minsk group and we support their efforts.'