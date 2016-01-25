OSCE PA Vice-President: 'We are concerned over tension on contact line'

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ 'OSCE Parliamentary Assembly President Ilkka Kanerva could not visit Azerbaijan due to problems with his health occurred at last moment.'
Report informs, OSCE PA Vice-President George Tsereteli, who is on visit to Baku, said.
'But OSCE PA delegation, consisting of two vice-presidents and other members of the structure have come to Azerbaijan', he said.
According to him, during the visit, most important issues of the country and region, including Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed: 'We are concerned over tension on contact line. We believe that solution to the problem is related with OSCE Minsk group and we support their efforts.'
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author
