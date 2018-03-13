OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group launches conference in Baku

© Report

Baku. 13 March. REPORT.AZ/ The international conference on “The role of parliamentarians in boosting economic co-operation and cultural ties along the Silk Road” has today started in Baku by the Silk Road Support Group of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA).

Report informs, the conference was attended by the OSCE PA President Georgi Tsereteli, the Head of Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA Bahar Muradova, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Mongolian Minister of Foreign Affairs Soqbatar Damdin, the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Parliamentary Assembly Secretary General Asaf Hajiyev, the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission Permanent Secretariat Secretary General Mircea Chepraga, China's Ambassador Wei Cinhua, PA Silk Road Support Group Chairman, OSCE PA Vice-President Azay Guliyev, Serbia's OSCE PA delegation Chairman Stefan Miladinovic and other countries are taking part in the OSCE PA delegations.

The conference will adopt Baku Declaration.

The OSCE PA Silk Road Support Group was established on the initiative of Azerbaijan. Initially consisting of 17 countries, the group now has 22 member states.