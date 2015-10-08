​Opening of a school reconstructed with Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s support takes place in Derbent

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ Opening of General-education School No.4 named after hero of the Soviet Union Shamsulla Aliyev took place in Derbent after reconstruction with support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

Speaking before the attendees, director of the school Gulnaz Samadova gave information about the works done and thanked, on behalf of the staff, pupils and their parents, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Azerbaijan’s First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and head of the Foundation’s Russian Office Leyla Aliyeva “for the second birth” of the school on the occasion of the 2000th jubilee of the city. A memorial tablet was placed on the main wall of the school building to mark this significant event.

Dagestan’s education and science minister Shahabbas Shahov attended the opening ceremony. In his speech, the minister , sharing the words of gratitude, said: “It is very important to have neighbours like friendly Azerbaijan”.

Pupils of the school had prepared an interesting show comprised of songs and dances for the opening ceremony. Then the guests were invited to see the school’s territory and acquainted with the new material and technical basis of this education establishment.

Built in 1926, School No.4 had earlier been called “Seven-year factory-plant school”. Now the school is named after its graduate, hero of the Soviet Union Shamsulla Aliyev. Next year, the 90th anniversary of this school will be marked. After the repair works, over 700 pupils will study here in two shifts.