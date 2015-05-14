President of Vietnam officially welcomed in Baku

Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Official welcoming ceremony of President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang, who arrived in Azerbaijan on an official visit took place on March 14.

Report informs, in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries, guard of honorlined up in honor of the distinguished guest.

Head of the guard of honor reported to the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his spouse Mehriban Aliyeva met President of Vietnam Truong Tan Sang and his spouse May Thi Han.

Head of the guard of honor reported to President of Vietnam.

National anthems of Azerbaijan and Vietnam sung.

Presidents have bypassed the guard of honor.

President of Vietnam greeted the Azerbaijani soldiers.

Representatives of state and government of Azerbaijan were presented to President Truong Tan Sang, members of the Vietnamese delegation - to President Ilham Aliyev.

Guard of honor to the sounds of the march passed in front of the Heads of State.

Presidents were photographed for official photos.