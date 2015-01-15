Official welcoming ceremony for President Ilham Aliyev was held in Ankara

Baku. 15 January. REPORT.AZ/ An official welcoming ceremony for President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has been held at the residence of the President of the Republic of Turkey.

Accompanied by the cavalry, President Ilham Aliyev arrived at the residence of the Turkish President. A ceremonial guard of honor was arranged for the Azerbaijani President at the square outside the residence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Gun salute was fired in honor of the Azerbaijani President.The orchestra performed state anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkey.The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state reviewed the guard of honor. The President of Azerbaijan saluted the soldiers.

Turkish officials were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev, while members of the Azerbaijani delegation were introduced to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents then posed for photographs.