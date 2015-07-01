Number of foreigners visited Azerbaijan to participate at the I European Games announced

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ The number of foreigners visiting Azerbaijan to attend the European Games was more than 28 thousand.

Report was told in the press service of the Foreign Ministry.

The ministry stated that the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs promptly carried out visa issues on June 2-28, 10 days before the opening of the Games according to the document confirming the ticket purchase or a ticket to the tourists who arrived in the country to attend the First European Games as spectators.

The citizens of the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, Germany, Holland, Italy, Switzerland, Spain, the US and the United Arab Emirates dominated among the foreign spectators of the Games.