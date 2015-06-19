 Top
    Novruz Mammadov: If you are subjected to different pressure and attack, this means the country is striding down the right path

    If you are a small muslim nation and rich one, defending your national and state interests becomes even more challenging

    Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ If you are a small muslim nation and rich one, defending your national and state interests becomes even more challenging and to implement an independent foreign policy becomes insurmountable .

    Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration (PA), Head of the Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page commenting on external pressure against Azerbaijan.

    He writes, if you are a small muslim nation and rich one, defending your national and state interests becomes even more challenging.

