Novruz Mammadov: If you are subjected to different pressure and attack, this means the country is striding down the right path

Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ If you are a small muslim nation and rich one, defending your national and state interests becomes even more challenging and to implement an independent foreign policy becomes insurmountable .

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration (PA), Head of the Foreign Relations Department of PA, Novruz Mammadov wrote on his Twitter page commenting on external pressure against Azerbaijan.

