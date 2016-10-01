Nepal appoints a new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Baku, 1 October. REPORT.AZ/ Nepal has appointed a new Ambassador to Russia, who is also in charge to Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari appointed Rishi Ram Ghimire to this position.

Nepal leader has appointed Rishi Ram Ghimire upon the recommendation of the government. New Ambassador worked as a secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In 2012 -2016, Ravi Mohan Sapkota Kopila worked as an Ambassador of Nepal to Russia and Azerbaijan.