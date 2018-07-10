NATO Summit program unveiled

Baku. 10 July. REPORT.AZ/ The leaders of 29 NATO Allies and many partner nations will meet in Brussels on Wednesday and Thursday (11 and 12 July 2018) for a Summit at the Alliance’s new headquarters.

Leaders will also take decisions to step up NATO’s role in the fight against terrorism. They will agree to launch a new training mission in Iraq, with hundreds of NATO trainers. Military schools will also be set up to increase the professionalism of Iraqi forces. In addition, Allies will agree more support for key partners in the Middle East and North Africa, including Tunisia and Jordan.

Allies are also set to invite Skopje to start accession talks. Once the historic agreement on the name issue is finalised and implemented, NATO will be able to invite the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia to become NATO’s 30th member under its new name: the Republic of North Macedonia.

Later on Wednesday, Allies will address key security challenges with leaders from Finland and Sweden, as well as the Presidents of the European Council and the European Commission. Leaders will also meet with close partners, Georgia and Ukraine, on Thursday to discuss regional challenges, defence reforms and NATO’s continuing support. The Summit will close with a meeting on Afghanistan, where NATO Resolute Support partners will join Allies. “Our presence in Afghanistan is vital to ensuring the country never again becomes a safe haven for international terrorism,” said the Secretary General. Leaders are expected to agree to extend funding for the Afghan forces beyond 2020 and express their support for President Ghani’s peace initiative and reform efforts.

This is NATO’s 29th Summit. The first one was in December 1957, and the most recent took place in Warsaw in July 2016. The Summit is the seventh hosted in Brussels, and fifty-four official delegations will participate. This includes all 29 NATO Allies, 20 partner countries and representatives from the United Nations, the European Union, the World Bank and the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.