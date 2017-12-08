NASA astronaut to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Space Shuttle crew member and Navy Captain Heide Piper will visit Azerbaijan on December 10-12.

Report informs, the visit is organized by the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of the visit she will pay visit to Kurdemir American Center, attend the conference and presentations in Azerbaijan Armed Forces War College, Azerbaijan National Science Academy, ADA University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry Academy.

She will also meet with graduates from STEM MOOC alumni at Baku American Center and attend career development session there.

Notably, this is the first visit of NASA astronaut to Baku.