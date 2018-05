Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Name of the new UAE (United Arab Emirates) Ambassador to Azerbaijan revealed.

Report was told in the UAE Embassy to Azerbaijan, his name is Mohamad Ahmed al-Gubaysi.

In this position he will replace Salem Khalifa Mohamed al-Gafli who completed his mission in April of this year.

As expected, Mohamad Ahmed al-Gubaysi will arrive in Baku in the near future.