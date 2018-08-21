 Top
    Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed during visit of Angela Merkel to South Caucasus

    Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh settlement will be discussed during the upcoming visit of German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the South Caucasus this week. Report informs citing the German media,

    federal government spokesperson Steffen Seibert stated during the briefing.

    According to him, Germany, together with its partners from the EU, supports negotiation process and efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group and calls on the parties to reach a peaceful solution to the conflict.

    Notably, on August 23-25 Angela Merkel will visit Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

