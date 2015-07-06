Azerbaijani MP: Azerbaijan doesn't need any European organization

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ / "We have a committee on the cooperation with the European Parliament. Unfortunately, due to the committee's non-serious approach, no serious work has been done in the framework of Europe-Azerbaijan Parliamentary Cooperation Committee. We have repeatedly stated that we want the committee to be more active and purposeful and discuss the issues relating to the law.

Report was told by the member of Azerbaijani parliament, a member of Azerbaijani delegation to Euronest Parliamentary Assembly and the European Parliament, Fuad Muradov.

F.Muradov stressed that, Azerbaijan does not need any European organization and said that those institutions are required to carry out an equal partnership: "If it happens, we will continue our activities. The choice depends on them. We are ready to cooperate with them and we have the opportunities. We want them not to issue a statement but to work."