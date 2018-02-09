 Top
    Mogherini: I hope talks on new Azerbaijan-EU agreement will end soon

    'Opening of BTK railway is a step forward in development'

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I hope that talks on the new Azerbaijan-EU agreement will be completed soon, making our cooperation more relevant by this time and current challenges."

    Report informs, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and European Security Policy, Federica Mogherini said at the press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov following the 15th meeting of the European Union-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council in Brussels.

    Mogherini noted that Azerbaijan is diversifying its economy, and the EU hopes for Azerbaijan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

    According to the EU High official, the launching of Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway (BTK) was a step forward in development of transport network linking Europe, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan and Central Asia.

