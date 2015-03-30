Iranian Minister of Labour and Social Security visits Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Cooperatives, Labor and Social Welfare of Iran Ali Rabiee will visit Azerbaijan.

Report informs, the visit will take place on April 15-17 at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of State Committee of Republic of Azerbaijan for Refugees and IDPs Ali Hasanov.

During the visit, A. Rabiee will hold meeting with A. Hasanov, and also talks with the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan Salim Muslimov.

Iranian minister will be accompanied by a delegation of representatives of the private sector.