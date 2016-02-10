Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Swedish Foreign Minister

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov held a meeting with the Swedish colleague Margot Wallström.

Report informs, at the meeting the sides discussed prospects of bilateral cooperation, regional and international issues, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

At the meeting, E.Mammadyarov noted the high level of Azerbaijani-Swedish relations and expressed confidence that these relations would continue to develop.

E. Mammadyarov informed Swedish colleagues about the latest situation around Nagorno-Karabakh. At the same time, the Azerbaijani minister said that meeting with the OSCE Minsk Group is not expected in the near future.

In turn, M.Wallström touched the prospects of the Eastern Partnership project, which also includes Azerbaijan. According to her, Sweden has always been at the center of all processes related to the Eastern Partnership.

She offered to keep the issue of the Eastern Partnership always on the agenda.