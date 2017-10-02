MFA: Azerbaijan respects Spain's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders

© Report

Baku. 2 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MFA) has commented on the "independence referendum" in Catalonia, Spain.

Spokesperson for Azerbaijani MFA, Hikmat Hajiyev told Report that the Republic of Azerbaijan respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Spain within its internationally recognized borders: "We are looking forward to settlement of existing situation by peaceful means on the basis of the Constitution and laws of Spain".