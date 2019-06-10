MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize the so-called 'elections' in South Ossetia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan has released a statement over the so-called 'elections' in South Ossetia.

Report informs citing the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan that the statement reads:

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan reaffirms its support to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders and does not recognize the so-called “elections” held in South Ossetia, which is a blatant violation of international law."