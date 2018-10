Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan will launch the issuing visas.

Report informs referring to the embassy, consular department completed the preparatory work for the process of issuing visas.

Official ceremony is expected on November 29 to start the process.

The cost of the visa fee is about 35 USD, multi-visa price makes 70 USD.

Notably, before Mexican Embassy in Turkey was dealing with the issuance of visas for Azerbaijani citizens.