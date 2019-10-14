 Top

Tbilisi meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers postponed

​Meeting of the Azerbaijani-Turkish-Georgian FMs postponed

The eighth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia scheduled for October 16 in Tbilisi was postponed, Report's local bureau informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia.

According to the report, the relevant decision was made based on Turkey's request.

The new date for the meeting is not yet known.

Notably, the last seventh trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format was held last year on October 29 in Istanbul.

The first tripartite meeting took place in 2012 in Trabzon, Turkey.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi
facebook
Subscribe to the page on Facebook and keep abreast of all interesting and relevant news
Thanks, I already like it!