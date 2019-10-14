Tbilisi meeting of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Georgian Foreign Ministers postponed

The eighth trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia scheduled for October 16 in Tbilisi was postponed, Report's local bureau informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy in Georgia.

According to the report, the relevant decision was made based on Turkey's request.

The new date for the meeting is not yet known.

Notably, the last seventh trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey format was held last year on October 29 in Istanbul.

The first tripartite meeting took place in 2012 in Trabzon, Turkey.