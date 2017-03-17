Heart of Asia - Istanbul process member states' officials meet in Baku - UPDATED

Baku. 17 March. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of senior officials of the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul process" member states has today started in Baku.

Report informs, as a co-chair Azerbaijan hosts the event.

Notably, the "Heart of Asia - Istanbul process" was established during the Ministerial Conference in Istanbul in 2011 as a format of multilateral cooperation and dialogue on the initiative of Turkey. Main purpose of the process is to contribute to the provision of peace, stability and development in Afghanistan and its neighbors.

"The economic component is also important element of stability in Afghanistan, and for this we need to develop the regional cooperation", Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Hikmat Khalil Karzai said at the meeting. He added that within the cooperation of Afghanistan with countries of Central Asia and the region, it is necessary to develop various infrastructure, energy and transit projects, in particular, construction of the Afghanistan-Tajikistan-Turkmenistan railway, Lapis Lazulis transport project which will also pass through Azerbaijan and signing of a relevant agreement in future. According to him, for the full development of the region, it is necessary to keep active investment and direct contacts between businessmen of different countries and Afghan entrepreneurs.

The meeting provides for the provision of reports related to arried out works and discussion of further activities.

As part of the process, periodic political discussions are held to ensure peace and stability in the region and launched various mechanisms that ensure practical cooperation.

As a co-chair during a year, Azerbaijan will host the events of the senior officials of the process - conference of foreign ministers and meetings of high-ranking delegates.