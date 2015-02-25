Meeting of Azerbaijani, Georgian and Turkish FMs can take place within a month

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey to be held in March in Georgia. Report informs it was stated by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov at a press conference.

Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey can take place within a month in Georgia.

Last meeting in the format of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Georgia was held on December 10 in the Turkish city of Kars.

The first trilateral meeting of Foreign Ministers was held in June 2012 in the Turkish city of Trabzon.