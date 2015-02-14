Meeting of ad hoc working group on Caspian Sea to be held in Baku in early March

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The next meeting of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the Caspian Sea will be held on March 4-5 in Baku. The issue of preparation for the meeting of the Turkmen delegation was discussed during the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan with the participation of President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on February 13, Report informs.

The meeting of the ad hoc working group on the Caspian Sea will be attended by deputy foreign ministers of five Caspian littoral countries.During the meeting they will continue the work on the text of the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

The special working group holds meeting alternately in all five Caspian countries.