    Margvelashvili: Georgia developing relations with close allies, Azerbaijan and Turkey

    President of Georgia met with President of Rumsfeld Foundation, former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Georgia develops a close relationship with close neighbors, Azerbaijan and Turkey. Joint projects related to both energy from the Caspian Sea to the Black Sea region, as well as transport and logistics areas. Report informs, President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili said at the meeting with President of Rumsfeld Foundation, former US Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, in Washington.

    ""Lapis Lazuli" is very important project and today there are active consideration with Turkmenistan in connection with this project, which includes Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey," noted the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili.

    The sides also discussed energy projects in the region during the meeting.

