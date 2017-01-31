Mammadyarov: Azerbaijan and Qatar relations gradually developing

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations between Azerbaijan and Qatar are consistently developing. From a political point of view our position in the international arena are the same."

Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said this at the briefing after his meeting with Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

Mammadyarov also said that during the meeting the sides discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement.

Foreign Minister recalled intention of Azerbaijan to further develop relations with the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Persian Gulf: "We plan to hold a joint meeting in the summer with these countries".

The minister said that the issue of the economy was also discussed at the meeting: "Meeting of the intergovernmental commission will also be held today.We have plans to develop economic relations.We have discussed the course of realization of the TAP, TANAP and Southern Gas Corridor projects".

Mammadyarov added that the sides discussed the issues of cooperation in agriculture and tourism. In particular, E.Mamedyarov expressed interest in increasing flights between the two countries.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister stressed that the two countries have great opportunities for economic cooperation.According to him, work on the organization of the visit of Azerbaijani President in Doha is underway, during which the ways of development of economic relations may be discussed.

In turn, Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani also expressed interest in developing cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Speaking about the cooperation in the tourism sector, the minister said that, during the meeting two sides discussed the issues of simplification of visa regime for citizens of both countries, as well as cooperation in the field of education, in particular, the exchange of students.