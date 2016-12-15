Malena Mard: EU has great hopes for next year in relations with Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ "This year is of great importance in relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union".

Report informs, the European Union Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Malena Mard told reporters.

"We decided to establish new legal relations with Azerbaijan just in 2016. But current political environment for our relations was formed in 1996", M.Mard said.

According to her, a new political environment must be established and agreed for further cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan.

EU Ambassador expressed great hopes for EU visits' year of 2017.

"We attach great importance to discussions on management, economy, democracy and energy issues", she added.