    Malena Mard: Azerbaijan and EU forming delegation to start talks on comprehensive agreement

    Meeting of EU-Azerbaijan Subcommittee on Energy, Transport and Environment postponed to January, 2017

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Now we are forming a delegation to start talks between the EU and Azerbaijan on comprehensive agreement and we are glad to start these negotiations."

    Report informs, the Head of the EU Delegation in Azerbaijan Malena Mard told reporters.

    She said the EU delegation engaged in transport sector will visit Baku this week.

    In general, she said, 'an intensive dialogue is underway in many areas'.

    The ambassador also said that scheduled December meeting of the EU-Azerbaijan Subcommittee on Energy,Transport and Environment postponed to January, 2017.

