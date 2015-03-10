Lukashenko: Belarus is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in all areas

Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Belarus is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in all areas.Report informs referring to BELTA, it was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at a meeting with First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov.

We really trust you, your country, governance, and we are ready to cooperate with you in all areas, so there is absolutely no closed themes, said the head of state.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that, Belarus and Azerbaijan have always successfully solved all the problematic issues.President of Belarus expressed interest in trade with Azerbaijan.He recalled that in Azerbaijan there are joint production of Belarusian tractors, trucks, elevators.

Alexander Lukashenko also thanked the Azerbaijani side for support.You have always supported us, we are just going to treat our fellow Azeris in the same way, said the President of Belarus.

In turn, Yaqub Eyyubov noted that the attitude of the Belarusian head of state to the Azerbaijani people is priceless.

Belarus - a country that attracts all.You as a leader showed that you - a man of the people, you can't live without your people and you devote whole your life to them, he said.

Yaqub Eyyubov conveyed the greetings of the President of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to the Belarusian President and expressed gratitude for the attitude and support, not only economic, commercial, but also political, fraternal, friendly and neighbor.