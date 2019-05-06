Large delegation from France will arrive in Azerbaijan next month

Members of Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France (FADA) will visit Azerbaijan on June 9.

French bureau of Report informs that this will be an exploratory visit.

The French delegation includes MPs, businessmen, art and culture figures and others. The guests will be closely acquainted with the rich history of Azerbaijan, material and cultural centers, the fascinating nature. Their visits to Shaki, Gobustan and Gabala are also planned.

The visit will contribute to the development of tourism relations between Azerbaijan and France and to the strengthening of friendship between the two nations.

The visit will end on June 16.

Notably, FADA organizes a tour each year for its new members, who want to get acquainted with Azerbaijan.