Igor Korotchenko: Those who kill civilians, elderly people and children are international criminals

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ ”Killing civilians is a crime against humanity and has no statute of limitations," Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko who commented on the massacre of civilians in Khojaly has said.

"Those who committed this massacre should be persecuted within criminal plan and declared in the international search. Those who kill civilians, the elderly and children are international criminals. The scale of such murders, those who tried to leave the city – there are all signs of genocide. This cannot be disputed or questioned by anyone, it is the basis of international law," Korotchenko said.