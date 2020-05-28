King of Morocco congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Mohammed VI, King of Morocco, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency, my dear brother,

As the Republic of Azerbaijan celebrates its National Day, it gives me great pleasure to send Your Excellency my warmest congratulations and my best wishes for good health and happiness. I also wish your people further progress and prosperity.

Given the close, brotherly bonds and mutual esteem between our peoples, I look forward to continuing to work with you to consolidate and expand our fruitful cooperation. It should help us serve our peoples’ interests and promote solidarity and synergy among the countries of the Muslim Ummah.

Yours sincerely,

Mohammed VI

King of Morocco