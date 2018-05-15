Khalaf Khalafov: "Occupation of Azerbaijani territories is one of main obstacles to realization of human rights"

© Report/ Orkhan Azim

Baku. 15 May. REPORT.AZ/ "The occupation of the territories of Azerbaijan is one of the main obstacles to the realization of human rights."

Report informs, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov said during the discussion of the report on Azerbaijan in the framework of the 30th session of Working Group on the Universal Periodic Review in Geneva.The Deputy Minister stressed that the facts of the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia led to a massive violation of the rights of Azerbaijanis and ethnic cleansing in the occupied territories. K. Khalafov noted that "this factor of occupation does not provide an opportunity to realize the rights of refugees and internally displaced persons, this is a violation of international humanitarian law”. At the same time, according to him, the country has strengthened social protection of the unemployed, created favorable conditions for improving the labor market and mechanisms for encouraging exports and investment have been formed.

Deputy minister noted that for 5 years the GDP in Azerbaijan increased 1.1 times, the incomes of the population 1.4 times. Unemployment rate in Azerbaijan is at 5 %.

The World Economic Forum in Davos awarded Azerbaijan 35th place in the rating of competitiveness. Azerbaijan also participates in the UN initiative on the Sustainable Development Goals, works on the development of education and healthcare spheres. Thus, according to him, more than 3 thousand schools have been built and reconstructed in Azerbaijan in recent years, a modern educational infrastructure has been created, and the material and technical base in the healthcare sphere is being strengthened.

Measures aimed at improving the state of refugees and internally displaced persons continue. About 6, 6 bln. AZN have been allocated in 24 years.