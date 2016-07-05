Kazakh Foreign Minister: Always glad to be back in sunny Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are developing in accordance with the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations signed during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Baku in May 2005".

Report was told by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrisov at the online session of questions and answers.

According to him, in the multilateral format the parties actively cooperate within international and regional organizations such as the UN, OSCE, OIC, and etc: "Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are regularly helding the highest level meetings and talks. I have repeatedly visited your beautiful country."

E.Idrisov added that in the coming months visits to Azerbaijan are not planned: "But I'm always glad to be back in sunny Azerbaijan."