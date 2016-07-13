Kazakhstan Foreign Minister: Additional meetings are required for coordination of convention on the Caspian Sea

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Number of unresolved issues still remain regarding Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.

Report informs citing the TASS, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Erlan Idrisov said in the meeting of Prime Minister Karim Massimov with foreign ministers of the Caspian countries (Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan).

'There is a substantial progress, but there are also issues which still need to work', he added. Idrisov said that all delegations are showing constructive spirit.

Kazakhstan Foreign Minister said that the sides try to make an effort to work within the framework of the current consultations: 'But probably additional meetings required till holding of the summit', he said.

According to him, next summit of the Caspian countries will be held in 2017 in Kazakhstan.