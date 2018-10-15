Kazakhstan FM: Countries of the "Caspian five" prepare new series of meetings

© Flickr/ The Official CTBTO Photostream

Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ Countries of “Caspian five” intend to hold a number of meetings in the near future to implement the agreements that were reached in August at the summit of the leaders of Caspian States littoral states in Aktau, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

Report informs citing TASS that he did not provide details about the venue, timing, format and agenda of the expected meetings.

The Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan noted that the speedy ratification of the Convention, the launch of the working high-level group on Caspian issues and harmonization in the framework of the agreement on the procedure for the establishment of straight baselines of the coast are the priorities of this work.

The main result of the summit held in Aktau on August 12 was the signing of the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.