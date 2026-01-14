Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties and regional cooperation

Kazakhstan's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, met with Hikmat Hajiyev, assistant to the Azerbaijani President and head of the Presidential Administration's Foreign Policy Department.

According to the embassy, the sides reviewed the results of bilateral cooperation over the past year and discussed plans for the near future.

Bayel highlighted the high level of reciprocal visits as an important indicator of strong cooperation. Over the past three years, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Azerbaijan six times, while President Ilham Aliyev has visited Kazakhstan five times.

The meeting also touched on the historic peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. On August 8, 2025, a long-standing conflict was officially resolved by the initialing of the peace agreement. Kazakhstan contributed to the process by providing a platform for Azerbaijan–Armenia negotiations in 2024. Symbolically and practically, the first shipment allowed from Azerbaijan to Armenia in 30 years was Kazakh wheat. The parties emphasized the importance of keeping transport links open.

Another key event in 2025 was Azerbaijan's full participation in the Central Asian leaders' summit format, with Kazakhstan providing strong support. Tokayev expressed satisfaction with Azerbaijan joining the C5 + USA framework.

The sides also stressed the need to strengthen economic and industrial cooperation through a joint investment fund, as well as to continue developing transport-logistics and energy collaboration. Regional and international issues were discussed, with both countries affirming active joint participation in shaping the new geopolitical and geoeconomic architecture in the Eurasian space.