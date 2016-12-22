Kazakh speaker met with chairmen of Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz and Turkish parliaments in Baku

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament (lower house of the parliament) Nurlan Nigmatulin, who is on visit to Baku, has held bilateral meetings with Speakers of the Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz and Turkish Parliaments.

Report informs citing Times.kz, during the meetings between Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov and the Supreme Council (Jogorku Kenesh) of the Kyrgyz Republic Chinibay Tursunbekov, mutual cooperation in the framework of the Assembly as well as activation of the inter-parliamentary dialogue were discussed.

It was noted that close cooperation and mutual support conforms with strategic partnership between the two countries.

According to the chairmen, deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation will contribute to implementation of the agreements reached by the heads of states in the various fields of cooperation.

N.Nigmatulin expressed confidence that TURKPA member countries will continue to work effectively under chairmanship by Kyrgyzstan next year, following Kazakhstan.

Notably, purpose of Baku visit of Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament is to participate in today's inauguration ceremony of headquarters of the TURKPA in Baku.