Kazakh FM: Caspian Summit will be held in second half of year

© Sputnik / Болат Шайхинов

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ The summit of the heads of the Caspian states will be held in the second half of this year.

Report informs citing the Sputnik-Kazakhstan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov told reporters.

"As for the summit of the Caspian states, we are talking about the adoption of a convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea, this is a five-sided document between Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Russia, Turkmenistan and Iran. At the meeting of foreign ministers of the Caspian states in Moscow last December, we have provisionally agreed the text of this convention, now we are talking about technical work”, Abdrakhmanov said.

According to him, at the moment, the completion of internal procedures from all sides is expected, after which a specific date for the summit will be determined.

"But, most likely, these procedures will take quite a long time, a few months. Therefore, probably, if we are talking about the summit, we need to focus on the second half of this year", he added.