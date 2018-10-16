Johannes Han: Next Eastern Partnership summit may be held in 2020

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ The next summit of the countries of the European Union (EU) and Eastern Partnership countries (Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine) may be held in 2020.

Report informs citing TASS that the EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Johannes Hahn made the due statement at the end of his meeting with the six foreign ministers in Luxemburg.

"Probably, it will take place in 2020, but we are still discussing it," Han said.

Notably, Elmar Mammadyarov discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the French co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group within the ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership member-states in Luxembourg on October 15.