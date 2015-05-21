​Johannes Hahn: EU expects Azerbaijan’s cooperation proposal in the framework of EP

Riga. 21 May. REPORT.AZ/ EU expects from Azerbaijan's proposals on the prospects of development of cooperation within the Eastern Partnership.

Report informs, it was stated by the EU Commissioner for European neighborhood policy Johannes Hahn at the press conference.

"Azerbaijan is interested in close cooperation with the EU as a major economic partner. However, it's not interested in an agreement on free trade zone with the EU due to objective reasons. We expect that during the summit, and perhaps even after, some ideas on future cooperation will be proposed by the Azerbaijani government. And we will consider this proposal", said J. Hahn.