    Jamie Dimon: JPMorgan interested in deepening cooperation with Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijan is a reliable partner in international financial markets, Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan, one of the world's leading global financial institutions based in the United States, said during a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Report's correspondent from Davos informs.

    Jamie Dimon highly praised Azerbaijan's position as a reliable partner in international financial markets, stating that the country maintains a stable investment environment and consistently implements sound financial policies.

    He noted that JPMorgan attaches special importance to long-term cooperation with SOFAZ, underscoring that this partnership rests on solid institutional foundations and expressing the company's interest in further deepening cooperation.

