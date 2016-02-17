James Appathurai highlights successful cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/Embassy of Romania, in its capacity of NATO Contact Point Embassy to Azerbaijan, hosted a meeting with NATO Deputy Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs and NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus and Central Asia James Appathura, Report was told in the embassy of Romania in Baku.

At the event took part Ambassadors, Defence Attaches and senior diplomats from Embassies of NATO countries in Baku.

Opening the meeting ambassador of Romania Daniel Cristian Ciobanu underlined the strategic importance of development of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership. D.C.Ciobanu informed that on March 7, 2016 embassy of Romania and Institute of Human Rights and Conflictology of National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan will organize in Baku an international conference on the topic of "NATO 2016 Warsaw summit: opportunities and expectations".

James Appathurai held an in-depth presentation about NATO-Azerbaijan relations. He highlighted the successful cooperation between North Atlantic Alliance and Azerbaijan.

During the meeting an exchange of views took place on different aspects of joint interest regarding NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.