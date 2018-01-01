 Top
    Close photo mode

    Italy assumes OSCE chairmanship today

    The main priorities will be solution of existing conflicts

    Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ On January 1, Italy assumed the chairmanship at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) from Austria.

    Report informs, Italy will chair the organization in 2018.

    The main priorities during Italy’s chairmanship at OSCE will be solution of existing conflicts in OSCE zone, countering radicalization, violent extremism and terrorism and re-establishing trust.

    Notably, the chairmanship changes every year based on rotation.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi