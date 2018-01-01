Italy assumes OSCE chairmanship today

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ On January 1, Italy assumed the chairmanship at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) from Austria.

Report informs, Italy will chair the organization in 2018.

The main priorities during Italy’s chairmanship at OSCE will be solution of existing conflicts in OSCE zone, countering radicalization, violent extremism and terrorism and re-establishing trust.

Notably, the chairmanship changes every year based on rotation.