Italian Ambassador: We are grateful to Azerbaijan for support and solidarity

Baku. 30 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Italian Embassy in Azerbaijan has opened a book of condolences for victims of the earthquake in central Italy. In a sign of mourning, the embassy lowered the national flag at half-mast.

Report informs, in the morning the embassy was visited by the heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Azerbaijan, representatives of public organizations, government representatives.

Ambassador of Italy to Azerbaijan Giampaolo Cutillo told reporters that the recent earthquake has killed more than 200 people, seriously damaged a number of villages and towns in the mountainous part of Italy.

The ambassador also said that after the incident, Azerbaijan immediately expressed its condolences for the dead: "We are grateful for this solidarity. We even today get letters from friends and social organizations. The international community has offered to help, but we told that we can cope ourselves."

G. Cutillo also said that the Italian Red Cross and other charitable organizations have opened accounts for victims of the quake.