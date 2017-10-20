Istanbul hosts D-8 Summit with participation of Ilham Aliyev and Erdoğan - PHOTO

© Report

Istanbul. 20 October. REPORT.AZ/ The 9th Summit of the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) under the motto "Expanding Opportunities through Cooperation" has today kicked off in Istanbul.

Correspondent of Report News Agency in Turkey informs, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and others are taking part in the event.

Notably, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is on visit to Istanbul at the invitation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to attend the D-8 Summit as a special guest.