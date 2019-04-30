 Top

Georgian parliament raises issue on Keshikchidagh monastery complex

At today's session of the Georgian parliament, MP Savalan Mirzayev spoke about the situation that has recently arisen concerning Keshikchidagh monastery complex.

According to Local Bureau of Report News Agency, speaking at the session the MP said that Georgian and Azerbaijani people have lived in friendly and brotherhood situation.

According to him, good neighborly relations between the two nations will continue furthermore. Mirzayev said that the situation around the monastery complex will certainly be solved through joint efforts.

At the end of his speech, he urged current and former Georgian politicians not to intensify the situation around the temple.

