 Top
    Close photo mode

    Israeli Ambassador visited Masalli region

    The Ambassador noted opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in both public and private sectors

    Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav completed his 3 day tour to southern regions.

    Report informs citing theEmbassy of Israel in Azerbaijan on last day he met Rafil Huseynov, chief executive power of Masalli Region. R. Huseynov briefed ambassador about various activities lounged by government in the field of agriculture, tourism, industry, infrastructure and health. The meeting was followed by tour to Folk museum, Embawood furniture factory and Istisu sanatorium. Ambassador Stav noted opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in both public and private sectors. 

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi