Israeli Ambassador visited Masalli region

Baku. 16 June. REPORT.AZ/ Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav completed his 3 day tour to southern regions.

Report informs citing theEmbassy of Israel in Azerbaijan on last day he met Rafil Huseynov, chief executive power of Masalli Region. R. Huseynov briefed ambassador about various activities lounged by government in the field of agriculture, tourism, industry, infrastructure and health. The meeting was followed by tour to Folk museum, Embawood furniture factory and Istisu sanatorium. Ambassador Stav noted opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation in both public and private sectors.