Israel includes Azerbaijan in list of dangerous countries to visit

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Israel's Office for Combating Terrorism published a list of dangerous countries for Israelis to travel to on the eve of Jewish New Year (Rosh Hashanah), Report informs referring to the Israeli media.

Azerbaijan included in the list of countries with "constant potential threat" to Israeli along with Turkey, Kenya and Nigeria.

Headquarter included Iran in the list of "very high threat" and Chechen Republic - in the list of "high-level threats."

27 countries, eight border regions, as well as six countries are prohibited to visit by law. In total, the Israelis are not recommended or forbidden to visit 41 countries of 193 countries of the world.