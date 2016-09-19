Iranian ambassador to write a book about Azerbaijan

Baku. 19 September. REPORT.AZ/ New Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh is an experienced career diplomat.

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said at a press conference.

The Ambassador noted that his successor Javad Jahangirzadeh was a member of the Islamic Council, as well has worked for the committee of the Iranian parliament's security and foreign policy.

"I hope that the new ambassador will work closely with the Azerbaijani media and will make a positive contribution to development of bilateral relations", said Mohsen Pak Aayeen.

He noted that after the completion of his term as Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan, he will return to the Foreign Ministry and plans to write a book of memoirs about Azerbaijan: "Before this, I worked as an ambassador in the three countries. I wrote a book of memoirs on this practice. After a little rest, I want to start book dedicated to my experience in Azerbaijan."